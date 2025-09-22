'I'm Here To Support Local Kids': Devils' Brett Pesce Looks To Inspire Jersey's Youth

Brett Pesce showcased his signature smile when he learned that New Jersey Devils fans are already making plans to attend the game at Prudential Center on Sunday, March 8, with the hopes of receiving their very own Brett Pesce bobblehead.

"It is probably my whole family," he said with a laugh. "All 300 of them."

For the first time in his career, Pesce will join the likes of Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Jack Hughes with his own commemorative bobblehead.

Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, provided The Hockey News with insight into what goes into their selection process.

"We think about the different athletes that are with us that we want to amplify and profile," Frechette said. "I think what is important about a team of athletes is making sure that we balance celebrating the team, amplifying the team equally, and pulling different personalities forward.

"Brett, he is going to be great," she continued. "He is very local, very passionate about youth hockey, and we are excited about that weekend."

Pesce's bobbleheads will be released during the organization's Youth Hockey Weekend (March 7-8), presented by RWJBarnabas Health. The Devils will celebrate the next generation of their fans and youth hockey in New Jersey during USA Hockey's Hockey Week Across America.

Pesce played youth hockey in New Jersey and skated for the North Jersey Avalanche at the triple AAA level (U14 & U16) from 2008-09 to 2010-11. Additionally, he played one season for the New Jersey Hitmen at the Junior level (EJHL) in 2011-12.

"Growing up around here, I am lucky enough that I have made the NHL and made a career for myself," Pesce said. "I hope to inspire youth hockey players that anything is possible. I am here to support local kids."

The 30-year-old wants to see the next generation from this area follow in his footsteps and, one day, read more stories that mirror his own journey.

"I think (hockey) is getting bigger and bigger around here," Pesce shared. "When I am retired, I want to watch a game, and have a bunch of people from New York and New Jersey playing the NHL."

The first 9,000 fans in attendance on March 8 will receive a Brett Pesce bobblehead courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health when the Devils host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 p.m.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes