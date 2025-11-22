A Powerful Coincidence: Islanders Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night On Matthew Schaefer’s Mom’s Birthday

On Saturday evening, the New York Islanders are hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night when they battle the St. Louis Blues.

Cancer is a disease that affects us all. I've lost two grandparents to this horrible disease, while three other family members have won their fights.

My Aunt Heather just kicked Breast Cancer's ass, making this game even more special for me, personally.

Cancer Awareness days can be tough on many families. It's a day filled with greif but also a day of happiness, remembering the beautiful lives that cancer took from us.

Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer has been a completely open book when discussing his mother, Jennifer, who lost her battle with breast cancer in February of 2024.

"She passed when I was 16. It's never going to get easier. I think that's pretty well said right there," Schaefer told Andrew Gross, Ethan Sears, and me at the 2025 NHL Combine. "Mom's a big part of my family. I love her to death. When I'm sick, she's the first person I'm calling to come lie with me. So yeah, it's definitely a tough loss to the family, but I'm happy she's not suffering.

"I mean, seeing her go through something as scary as that, you never want to see a loved one go through that. And I'm happy she's not suffering. She’s happy."

It's one thing to handle grief. It's another thing to help others through their own. Even at the combine, Schaefer went to talk to young kids about grief and working through it at the WNY Compassion Connection Grief Center.

He skipped his high school graduation to do that.

"It means a lot. I love to help people. I hope to try to put people's minds at ease in a way," Schaefer said. "I know grief is tough. I know people take grief differently. I love talking about my mom and her legacy and character and how happy she was. She'd come in a room, light up the room with her smile no matter what, and everything she went through with cancer, she always had a smile on her face. She always wanted to do things for her family instead of herself.

"I did a grief visit on Monday. It means a lot for me to be able to do that. I know my mom would be very happy about what I'm doing, but, yeah, just, just helping kids. It's very sad. I mean, getting to play games to get their minds off it...it makes me happy to see them smile with everything they've been through. It's tough. You never wish that upon anyone, and you would never think it would be your family. And then, when you know you lose someone you love, that really impacts you. So yeah, it means a lot for me to be able to be doing this."

Islanders Potential No. 1 Pick Matthew Schaefer Opens Up About Grief, Strength & His Mother’s Legacy

<b>BUFFALO, NY -- </b>Losing loved ones is something that everyone can relate to, but it's not something everyone feels comfortable talking about.

When the Islanders drafted Schaefer, they included a breast cancer pin on the sweater, along with her initials on the back of the collar:

It turns out that Saturday is actually his mom's birthday, a mere coincidence -- the hockey gods.

The way Schaefer has handled the grief of his mom, at just 18, has been inspiring to everyone. She's with him every day, every step of the way.

On this day, we remember Islanders legends Clark Gillies and Mike Bossy, who lost their battles in 2022. We recognize all those who lost their lives. We think about those who are in the heat of the fight, and we cherish the ones who made it through.