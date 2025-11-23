BREAKING: Islanders' Alexander Romanov To Have Shoulder Surgery, Out 5-6 Months

The New York Islanders will be without Alexander Romanov will be out 5-6 months. He will be having surgery on his right shoulder.

The injury occured after Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen hit him from behind with 27.3 seconds to play in regulation on Tuesday night.

Rantanen received a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. Romanov needed assistance off the ice.

On Wednesday evening, Romanov was placed on injured reserve.

Romanov, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery toward the tail end of the 2022-23 season, missed 18 games in 2024-25 with an upper-body injury. He had missed six games already this season for the same reason.

The 25-year-old, who signed an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually this summer, has recorded one assist in 15 games this season, averaging 19:27 minutes per game, skating on the third defense pairing.

He is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.