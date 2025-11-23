BREAKING: Islanders Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau Out Week-To-Week with Upper-Body Injury

    • Powered by Roundtable

    Pageau's upper-body injury sidelines the Islanders' reliable center, leaving a significant void just as the team faces mounting player absences.

    ELMONT, NY -- After announcing that defenseman Alexander Romanov would miss the next five to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the New York Islanders shared that centerman Jean-Gabriel Pageau is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. 

    Pageau played the entirety of the Islanders' 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, including the final shift. 

    The 33-year-old, who is in the final season of a five-year deal worth $5 million annually, recorded 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games, winning 59.5 of his draws. 