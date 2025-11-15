Brock Nelson Talks Ahead Of First Game Against Islanders

On Sunday night, Brock Nelson will face his former team for the first time when the Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders at the Ball Arena.

In March, Nelson was traded to Colorado by New York for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Nelson eventually signed a three-year, $22.5 million extension with the Avalanche in June.

“There’s a lot of guys that I haven’t seen since the trade happened,” Nelson said. “It will be nice to hang out with them today. It’ll be a little bit different playing against them. These are guys that...I’m familiar with their routine and stuff for over a decade.”

Ryan O'Hara (@OHaraSports) on X

Full availability with Brock Nelson. #goavsgo #avs @TheHockeyNews

Nelson, 34, spent 12 seasons with the Islanders, where he amassed 295 goals with 279 assists for 574 points in 901 games. The center ranks fifth all-time in games played with the club.

Kai Russell contributed to this story.