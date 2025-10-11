Capitals Head Coach Spencer Carbery On Islanders: 'This Is A Much More Dynamic Team”

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery views the New York Islanders as a much different team than they have been in years past.

“This is a much more dynamic team," Carbery said following Capitals morning skate. "Going way back when Barry [Trotz] was here and Matt Martin, those teams were just...they had a real identity. I think that identity’s shifting a little bit to where they’re much more dynamic offensively. Tons of plays from each line off entires, getting middle ice, finding slot-line passes. Like you watch some of the goals that they scored the other night. Those are some high-end plays, and so were some of the opportunities, scoring chances that they created against Pittsburgh.

"So that’s what we sort of look at, and then you start to sort of get a feel for what a team does well, and I think that’s what’s been sticking out lately about the Islanders.”

When it comes to No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, his wheels are what stands out.

"Elite, elite, elite skater is what jumps off the page," Carbery said. "And to start with that as a foundation as a defenseman...had a pretty good start. That was apparent in the Pittsburgh game. There were a couple of instances where he could really showcase his agility, quickness, lateral mobility, and strength, all of which will come with maturity and as he develops in the NHL. But you can see he's an elite, elite skater."

Puck drop between these two teams is coming your way at 7 PM ET.