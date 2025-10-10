Despite Loss To Penguins, Islanders’ New Additions Make Strong First Impressions

PITTSBURGH, PA -- There's no question that the New York Islanders would have loved to come away with a win to open their 2025-26 season when they battled the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There were several positives in their 4-3 loss at PPG Paints Arena, but a few issues from last season persisted, including the power play going 0-for-3 and the penalty kill allowing goals on their first two chances, finishing the night 3-for-5.

No team wins a Stanley Cup in game one of the regular season. It's about building something, and for three of the newest Islanders to find the scoresheet, two of which found the back of the net, is so incredibly important for confidence.

No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who doesn't need moral victories to earn confidence, connected with a fellow newcomer on the Islanders' first goal, finding Jonathan Drouin in the high slot off a rush chance:

"Our team is so easy to make plays with them, and everyone's in the right spot," Schaefer said postgame. "So yeah. I mean, I found Drouin there and it was an easy pass to him, and of course, he puts in the back of the net. So yeah. I mean, I'd have to thank my teammates for that, because they're always in the right spots.”

Drouin, who signed a two-year deal worth $4 million annually on July 1, is something the Islanders are going to rely on heavily. He was brought in to gel with Bo Horvat on the club's top line, and scoring in your first game with your new team is a heck of a start.

The 29-year-old logged 19:47 minutes, scoring on three shot attempts. He did receive a five-minute major and a 10-game misconduct late in the third period and will be having a hearing.

Schaefer played 17:50 in his NHL debut, which included time late with the Islanders down a goal in a 6-on-5 situation -- recording the assist with one shot on goal on six attempts -- five were blocked -- with a hit, a giveaway and a takeaway.

The other newcomer, Maxim Shabanov, who signed a one-year entry-level deal this summer out of the KHL, came through with a one-time finish from his knee to tie the game at 2-2 with less than 30 seconds to play in the middle frame. His goal came off a wicked feed from Simon Holmström:

Shabanov had been quiet during training camp and preseason, finding the net in their exhibition finale, as he looked to get more comfortable.

He finished his NHL debut with 9:45 minutes played, scoring on his only shot while adding a takeaway.

Emil Heineman, the only other newcomer who came over from Montreal, played 13:12, with one shot on three attempts, two hits, two giveaways, a blocked shot, and won the only draw he took.

All four players finished the night at +1.

