Eiserman, Aitcheson & Finley Star As Islanders Prospects Light It Up Saturday

The New York Islanders have a prospect pool to be proud of and a few of their youngsters shined bright on Saturday night.

No. 17 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, Barrie Colts defenseman and alternate captain Kashawn Aitcheson, showed off the offense, recording two goals and an assist.

Getting used to seeing these goals from Isles prospect, Kashawn Aitcheson!

Check out this 🍎 for Kashawn Aitcheson. Kid is going to put up numbers this year.

Kashawn Aitcheson now on hatty watch. This time the @NYIslanders prospect sneaks down the weak-side.🚨

Final Score: Barrie Colts 5 – Oshawa Generals 3

No. 20 overall pick in 2024, Boston University forward and alternate captain Cole Eiserman potted two goals against LIU.

Cole Eiserman debuting the “no-timer” 🔥🔥🔥 Incredible release!

Not to be outdone, Eiserman scores his second of the night as well.

Final Score: Boston University 4 – LIU 2

No. 78 pick in 2022, Wisconsin’s Quinn Finley scored a goal as well.

Wisconsin Badger and Islanders prospect @QuinnFinley2 one-times his first 🚨

Final Score: Wisconsin 7 – Lindenwood 2