Exclusive: Islanders’ First-Rounder Kashawn Aitcheson Talks Physical Edge, Leadership & Development

EAST MEADOW, NY -- During Day Two of New York Islanders Rookie Camp, it was hard not to notice No. 17 overall pick Kashawn Aitcheson. His cross-overs were sharp. His shot was on the money. And you could see his excitement once the physical drills were introduced.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The first two days of The first two days of New York Islanders rookie camp haven't been anything crazy. The goal of coach Rocky Thompson, who will be entering his first season as the bench boss in Bridgeport, isn't looking at the team with his coaching lens just yet.

Aitcheson is one of those playesr whose big open-ice hits played a monumental part in why the Islanders called his name back on June 27.

"I think it was kind of always just natural," Aitcheson said about his hitting skills. "I was always a kid who took a lot of penalties when there wasn't much of hitting. And then, yeah, hitting came around, and it just worked out. It was natural."

While the physical game of hockey is extremely important at the NHL level, there are times when young players end up chasing hits, which can get them in trouble. Look no further than Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov, who has learned when the right time is to pinch and lay a hit and when it's smarter to stay in position.

However, Aitcheson is more than just a hitter, which is likely why he doesn’t get caught trying to do too much with his frame. He scored 26 goals last season for Barrie, along with 33 assists for 59 points in 64 games — as a defenseman, mind you.

He is not just a one-trick pony.

"I want to be involved in the game in other ways. I don't just think about hitting 24/7," Aitcheson said. "I think it's just picking your spots and wanting to contribute in all aspects of the game."

Aitcheson had a choice as to where he'd go to further his development, electing to return to Barrie for his fourth OHL season rather than take the collegiate route.

"I just thought it was the best decision for me in my development," Aitcheson said.

OHL camp got underway before Aitcheson came back to Long Island. Unfortunately, during an OHL preseason game, he was ejected for what the OHL deemed an "illegal check to the head." The league suspended him for three preseason games — games he was going to miss anyway while at camp with the Islanders.

On paper, that's not a great look. However, here’s the reason why Aitcheson did what he did.

"I love to be a leader on the ice," Aitcheson said. "It was an unfortunate play but, when you see an older guy going after a rookie, you have to protect your teammates."

That's who Aitcheson is.

When we saw Aitcheson back during development camp, which took place immediately after the 2025 NHL Draft, he was giddy, as were all the newcomers. How could you not be, taking part in your first NHL development camp surrounded by an excited fan base?

The one "knock" on Aitcheson's game is his skating, but it looks to even be improved since we saw him a few months ago.

"I worked a lot on skating, defensive work, skills and offense," Aticheson said. "Kinda just all over the map."

While the drills so far at rookie camp aren’t drastically different from those at development camp, there is one big difference Aitcheson has noticed.

"I think just kind of the pace," Aitcheson told The Hockey News. "Everyone is intense. The competition level is so high. It's only going to raise the more you go through it. But, yeah, I think just right now, the compete level, the intensity, and how sharp everything is are the biggest differences.

"You come here, you go to development camp, it's hard," Aitcheson said. "Then you come here for rookie camp, it's harder, and each day is going to get harder. And then, obviously, hopefully, main camp. Every step you take, I think it's going to get harder. The speed is gonna get faster. It's gonna be stronger hockey, bigger men. So, yeah, I think it's just trying to grow with that and take each step at a time."

With the Islanders holding development camp for the first time in years, it allowed the prospects to get to know one another. Many stayed in touch over the last few months.

"I'm pretty close with [Calum] Richie, [Luca] Romano, [Matthew] Schaefer," Aitcheson said. "A lot of them are just great guys. Everyone is super welcoming, so it's been great."

Having played for Barrie, Aitcheson often battled Schaefer, who suited up for the OHL's Erie Otters.

"We had our fair share of battles at the rink. But when I first met him at the U-18 tournament for Team Canada, it was great," Aitcheson said. "We hit it off. He's a great kid, super hard working. We bring the best out of each other. And he deserves everything he's got and more."

During rookie camp, a handful of coaches are on the ice offering advice to the young players. But sometimes, it’s important to have a player to go to, and for many of the rookies, that guy has been Matthew Maggio.

The 21-year-old forward is taking part in his third rookie camp since being drafted in the fourth round back in 2022. He's been the de facto captain so far, and Aitcheson has been very appreciative of Maggio's leadership.

"He's always offering advice and is always talking to us young guys," Aitcheson said. "If we have any questions about anything, he's always there to help. He's been great for everyone."

This week will be one that Aitcheson will never forget. He’ll be learning a lot about how the organization operates and what he needs to do to take his game to the next level.

It’s clear that he’s soaking it all in, and it’s also clear that the organization is excited about his future outlook. It’s too early to tell where he’ll fit in an NHL lineup, but there’s tremendous value in a two-way defenseman who can impact the game outside of what will appear on a scoresheet.

If Aitcheson does make the NHL one day, one thing is certain: he will be a fan favorite.