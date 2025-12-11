Here's What Islanders' Simon Holmstrom Had To Say About His Game — And Snapping His Goal Drought

ELMONT, NY -- On Tuesday night, New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom scored to snap a 17-game goal drought and a 14-game point streak when he roofed one glove side off the rush against Vegas Golden Knights netminder Carter Hart:

"It felt good. It's been a long time coming," Holmstrom said. "I don't know how many breakaways and opportunities I've had before that but it was nice to see that one go in."

Through the lack of offense, Holmstrom has still served a purpose in the lineup. He's been a neutral-zone machine, stripping pucks on the backcheck while also pressuring opponents to get pucks deep.

Holmstrom continued his strong form on the penalty kill, and those skill sets have allowed him to remain in the lineup despite other players coming in and out. That doesn't mean the lack of offense wasn't weighing on him.

Of course [it's been weighing on me]. If I say not, I'd probably be lying," Holmstrom said. "But the good thing about it was that I think I created a lot every single game. I think I played good defense, and offensively, I created a lot, both for myself and for my teammates. When you create, I don't think that's [the lack of production] is that big of a problem, because the goals are going to come. It would have been a bigger problem if I didn't create anything. And, you know, finally got one."

Simon Holmstrom’s Lethal Shot & Why It’s Time To Fire His Gun

When Holmstrom lets it rip, good things happen. When it doubt, he's got tet that thing fly because, as you saw Tuesday, He has an elite release.

Holstrom has been playing with rookie Calum Ritchie and veteran Anthony Duclair as of late, two players who can skate but also two players that have shown a strong level of responsibility defensively.

"He's a very smart hockey player," Holmstrom said about Ritchie. "He's getting better every game that goes by. I think he learns how to play the game better and better every day. And like I said, he's a smart hockey player. He's got a lot of skill, and he's had a lot of poise out there."

When it comes to Duclair, he's doing all the little things right in a bottom-six role, which is not something he's played often throughout his NHL career. "

"He's been good. He's got a lot of skill as well," Holmstrom said on Duclair. "He's got a lot of speed, and he's been fun to play with. Our line as a whole, I think our line is getting better and better."

For Holmstrom, he can make more of an impact on a nightly basis when he's using his shot. Obviously, there are times when he holds back from shooting -- a defenseman is in front of him, or he sees a better option -- but because his release is so lethal. He's got a playmaker in Ritchie on his line; he needs to be ready to let the puck go once a line presents itself.

While Holmstrom's focus is on helping the Islanders win hockey games, he'll need an offensive spike if he wants to make Team Sweden for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Both he and fellow countryman Emil Heineman are under consideration to make the team.