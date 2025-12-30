Horvat & Barzal Back Together vs. Blackhawks Amidst Islanders' Offensive Slump

Ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy has elected to alter his lines in an effort to kick-start their offense.

The Islanders have been held to 2 or fewer goals in each of their last 6 games, which has put added pressure on the defense and goaltending. That includes the last two games with Bo Horvat back in the mix after a five-game absence.

Their loss on Sunday, a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets, was an example of that toll.

Against Chicago, Mathew Barzal will be back alongside Horvat, a dynamic duo that has worked more often than not. Emil Heineman rounds out the top line.

After sitting against the Blue Jackets, rookie Calum Ritchie returns to the lineup. For the first time in 11 games, Roy is altering his fourth line, with Anthony Duclair skating in Kyle MacLean's spot.

Here's the full look via Newday's Andrew Gross and New York Post's Ethan Sears:

Barzal-Horvat-Heineman

Lee-Pageau-Drouin

Shabanov-Ritchie-Holmstrom

Duclair-Cizikas-Gatcomb

Pulock-Schaefer

Pelech-DeAngelo

Warren-Mayfield

David Rittich will make his fourth straight start with starting netminder Ilya Sorokin remiaing on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock will each skate in their 600th game, joining Denis Potvin (1,060) and Stefan Persson (622) as the only defensemen in team history to reach that feat.

Puck drop between the Islanders and Blackhawks comes your way at 8:30 PM ET.