Ilya Sorokin Passes Islanders Legend Billy Smith On Franchise Shutout List After Blanking Rangers 5-0

New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin put forth one of the best performances we've seen from him in quite some time when he stopped all 33 shots that came his way in their 5-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers.

"I felt focused in all three periods. I just played minute by minute. I could see it in my head all game," Sorokin shared postgame.

With the shutout, Sorokin broke a tie with Billy Smith for the second-most shutouts in franchise history with 23. Glenn "Chico" Resch is first with 25.

"I feel like he's playing with a lot of confidence," head coach Patrick Roy said postgame. "I mean, we made the goalie coach change, and I think he's very comfortable with Sergei (Naumovs). They seemed to connect really well, and it's good for the team, it's good for him, and I like to see him play with that confidence and that focus. He seemed really big in front of the net, and that's what you want for your team."

"He was unbelievable," Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. "I mean, he made unbelievable saves at great times of the game. And when you have that confidence back there in your goaltender, it's fun to play in front of them. He was phenomenal."

Sorokin got off to a tough start this season, but he's turned his season around as of late.

Over his last three games (2-0-1), Sorokin owns a 1.30 GAA and .952 SV%. That's the best save percentage of any NHL goalie who has made at least three appearances in that span, per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick.

In six games since Naumovs became the goalie coach (2-1-2), Sorokin owns a 2.14 GAA with a .915 SV%.