Ilya Sorokin’s Start Isn’t Pretty — But It’s Not The Whole Story

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will be the first to tell you he isn't playing his best brand of hockey.

Everyone can see that, and he told me as much on Sunday afternoon before the 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Through three games, Sorokin has allowed 12 total goals, posting a GAA of 4.81 with an SV% of .854, numbers that don't align with his $8.25 million salary cap hit.

Of the 12 goals, nine of which have come at 5-on-5, he's allowed five in the first and second periods, but only two in the third. Three have come on the penalty kill.

He's been great at keeping the Islanders in games but he's also played a part in them trailing.

Stats are what they are, a fraction of the truth. Not all of the 12 goals that have gone past him fall on his shoulders.

Here's the breakdown:

- Four breakaways

- Three screens

- Three backdoor plays

- One five hole

- One rebound

The five-hole goal was a brutal one for the Islanders, who had scored 14 seconds prior to cut their deficit to 2-1:

The first goal allowed on the season, Sorokin couldn't cover a loose puck while the Islanders were on the penalty kill:

The other one that Sorokin likely wants to play a bit better -- it's not his fault, but positionally -- is Winnipeg's fourth goal, as he lost his crease. But a failed backcheck on the high guy by Alexander Romanov is the sole reason why Tanner Pearson was able to score one of the easiest goals of his life:

At 5-on-5, allowing nine goals, MoneyPuck says that his xGA was 7.41, meaning that his GSAE is -1.6. A goalie never wants to be in the negatives.

Collectively, Sorokin has faced the most high-danger shots in the NHL at 34, leading the NHL with 27 high-danger saves. His high-danger save percentage of .794% ranks ninth out of 20 when it comes to goaltenders who have played in two-plus games.

Islanders Defense Breakdown Through First Three Games

Through three games this season, the New York Islanders (0-3-0) have been outscored 13-7.

Sorokin has faced 82 shots, the seventh most, allowing 12 goals, sitting tied with Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf and Ottawa Senators netminder Linus Ullmark.

The Islanders need Sorokin to be better, especially early in games.

But the Islanders need to play better in front of him, regardless of his price tag, which is a tale as old as time.

"I got a lot of trust in him, a lot of trust in him," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said on Monday evening.

Sorokin is expected to start against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.