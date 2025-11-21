    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders’ 6-1-0 Road Trip By The Numbers

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 21, 2025, 12:34
    Nov 21, 2025, 12:34
    Nov 21, 2025, 12:34
    Updated at: Nov 21, 2025, 12:34

    Dominant offense, stifling defense, and stellar goaltending fueled the Islanders' incredible 6-1-0 road streak. Dive into the stats behind their Metropolitan Division climb.

    The New York Islanders just went 6-1-0 on their seven-game road trip to wake up on Friday morning holding down the third seed in the Metropolitan Division.  Here are the stats from the dominant road trip. 

    TEAM STATS:

    GF: 24

    GA: 13

    GF/GP: 3.43 

    GA/GP: 1.86 

    SF/GP:

    SA/GP: 

    FO: 51%

    PP: 13.6% (3-for-22)

    PK: 91.7% (22-for-24)

    INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: 

    Goals: Bo Horvat (5)

    Assists: Jonathan Drouin (5)

    Points: Horvat (9)

    Shots: Horvat, Barzal (21)

    ATOI: Matthew Schaefer (23:30)

    FO: Casey Cizikas (69.2%)

    Blocks: Adam Pelech (14)

    Hits: Cizikas, Emil Heineman (13)

    PIM: Tony DeAngelo (21)

    Plus/-: Horvat, Schaefer (+7)

    GOALTENDER STATS:

    Ilya Sorokin: 4-1-0, 1.59 GAA, .948 SV%

    David Rittich: 2-0-0, 1.97 GAA, .925 SV%

    ROOKIE STATS:

    Schaefer: four points (two goals, two assists), +7, 17 SOG, 23:30 ATOI

    Calum Ritchie: three points (two goals, one assist), +2, 7 SOG, 9.22 ATOI, 47.6 FO%

    Maxim Shabanov: three points (one goal, three assists), +3, 12:28 ATOI