Islanders’ 6-1-0 Road Trip By The Numbers

The New York Islanders just went 6-1-0 on their seven-game road trip to wake up on Friday morning holding down the third seed in the Metropolitan Division. Here are the stats from the dominant road trip.

TEAM STATS:

GF: 24

GA: 13

GF/GP: 3.43

GA/GP: 1.86

SF/GP:

SA/GP:

FO: 51%

PP: 13.6% (3-for-22)

PK: 91.7% (22-for-24)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

Goals: Bo Horvat (5)

Assists: Jonathan Drouin (5)

Points: Horvat (9)

Shots: Horvat, Barzal (21)

ATOI: Matthew Schaefer (23:30)

FO: Casey Cizikas (69.2%)

Blocks: Adam Pelech (14)

Hits: Cizikas, Emil Heineman (13)

PIM: Tony DeAngelo (21)

Plus/-: Horvat, Schaefer (+7)

GOALTENDER STATS:

Ilya Sorokin: 4-1-0, 1.59 GAA, .948 SV%

David Rittich: 2-0-0, 1.97 GAA, .925 SV%

ROOKIE STATS:

Schaefer: four points (two goals, two assists), +7, 17 SOG, 23:30 ATOI

Calum Ritchie: three points (two goals, one assist), +2, 7 SOG, 9.22 ATOI, 47.6 FO%

Maxim Shabanov: three points (one goal, three assists), +3, 12:28 ATOI