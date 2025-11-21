Islanders’ 6-1-0 Road Trip By The Numbers

The New York Islanders just went 6-1-0 on their seven-game road trip to wake up on Friday morning holding down the third seed in the Metropolitan Division. Here are the stats from the dominant road trip.
TEAM STATS:
GF: 24
GA: 13
GF/GP: 3.43
GA/GP: 1.86
SF/GP:
SA/GP:
FO: 51%
PP: 13.6% (3-for-22)
PK: 91.7% (22-for-24)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Goals: Bo Horvat (5)
Assists: Jonathan Drouin (5)
Points: Horvat (9)
Shots: Horvat, Barzal (21)
ATOI: Matthew Schaefer (23:30)
FO: Casey Cizikas (69.2%)
Blocks: Adam Pelech (14)
Hits: Cizikas, Emil Heineman (13)
PIM: Tony DeAngelo (21)
Plus/-: Horvat, Schaefer (+7)
GOALTENDER STATS:
Ilya Sorokin: 4-1-0, 1.59 GAA, .948 SV%
David Rittich: 2-0-0, 1.97 GAA, .925 SV%
ROOKIE STATS:
Schaefer: four points (two goals, two assists), +7, 17 SOG, 23:30 ATOI
Calum Ritchie: three points (two goals, one assist), +2, 7 SOG, 9.22 ATOI, 47.6 FO%
Maxim Shabanov: three points (one goal, three assists), +3, 12:28 ATOI