Islanders' Bo Horvat Leaves Game vs. Ducks With Lower-Body Injury

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat did not return against the Anaheim Ducks after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period.

He is considered day-to-day, per head coach Patrick Roy.

Horvat's right skate got tangled up with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson. The Islanders' leading goal scorer stayed down before quickly getting to the Islanders' bench.

He went right down the tunnel at 13:08 of the second:

Horvat, 30, has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 32 games played this season.