Islanders Captain Anders Lee Out 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that team captain Anders Lee will be out 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury. The timeline is precautionary, as it sounds very minor.

The 35-year-old played in the Islanders' first preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on Sunday, a 3-2, 11-round shootout loss.

What Is A Fair Deal For Anders Lee? Breaking Down Islanders Captain’s Next Contract

On Saturday, New York Islanders ’ general manager Mathieu Darche publicly stated that an extension for Anders Lee will not come before the season.

He played 16:03 minutes and did shoot in the shootout thriller.

Lee, who has been skating alongside Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri, is entering the final season of his seven-year deal worth $7 million annually.

Forward Maxim Tsyplakov did not practice on Wednesday due to maintenance, but did skate prior.

Forward Pierre Engvall has not joined the team yet for a practice after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

There is no timetable for Semyon Varlamov's return to the crease as he is still working his way back from season-ending knee surgery.

