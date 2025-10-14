Islanders Defense Breakdown Through First Three Games

Through three games this season, the New York Islanders (0-3-0) have been outscored 13-7.

The offensive looks have been evident, outshooting opponents in each of the three games, with a collective 70-61 advantage.

The finish hasn't been there and that's been a major reason for the Islanders' winless record.

However, when the Islanders score three or more goals, they should be winning hockey games. We know Ilya Sorokin (4.18 GAA, .854 SV%) hasn't been at his best, but of the 12 goals that have gone past him, three fall on him.

More on that coming later.

The biggest issue so far has been the defense and we've already seen a minutes shift amongst the six.

Through the first two games of the season, the Islanders' defensive depth chart looked like this:

Pair 1: Alexander Romanov-Tony DeAngelo

Pair 2: Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Pair 3: Matthew Schaefer-Scott Mayfield

However, when the Islanders took their line rushes ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets, the order was different.

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock went first, followed by Matthew Schaefer and Scott Mayfield, concluding with Alexander Romanov and Tony DeAngelo.

It wasn't something that meant a whole lot pregame, but it was something to keep an eye on during the game.

Following their 5-2 loss, here's how the minutes played out at 5-on-5:

Schaefer (16:16)-Mayfield (15:27)

Romanov (14:57)-DeAngelo (14:22)

Pelech (11:42)-Pulock (11:58):

Through three games, here's how the defense has played:

Here's the breakdown of the blue line when each defenseman has been on the ice.

Schaefer, who leads the team at 5-on-5 in minutes (51:09), assists (2), shots (7), individual scoring chances (6), and penalties drawn (2), also leads the D in giveaways (5). That's to be expected for how much he's playing and how often the puck is on his stick.

The Islanders are dead last in xGA/60 according to SportsLogic, statistically indicating they have the worst defense in hockey. They've allowed the fourth-highest number of goals in the NHL.

While the defense figures things out -- defense doesn't solely fall on the blue liners as the forwards need to do a better job supporting -- the offense will need to bury their chances if the franchise wants to start winning hockey games.