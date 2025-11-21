Islanders Dominate Red Wings 5-0 To Climb To Third In Metropolitan Division

The New York Islanders steamrolled the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, beating the Atlantic Division's No. 1 team 5-0. They go 6-1-0 on their seven-game road trip and now sit alone in third place in the Metropolitan Division as they gear up for a seven-game homestand.

Ilya Sorokin turned aside all 29 shots that came his way for his second shutout of the season and second in five starts. He stopped 33 shots in a 5-0 shutout of the New York Rangers to begin the road trip.

It was domination early by the Islanders, via the fourth line.

Calum Ritchie scored his second goal in as many days after a nifty, quick feed from Maxim Shababov at 6:46 of the first:

Then, off a Ritchie offensive-zone face-off win, Casey Cizikas taps the puck to Shabanov, who roofed the puck high blocker side to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead at 14:54 of the first:

The surge continued in the second period. At 3:19 of the middle frame, just after Ritchie left the ice after being high-sticked, Mathew Barzal jumped on a loose puck in the high slot, before he beat Gibson high glove side, with the shot getting deflected to extend the Islanders' lead to 3-0:

Bo Horvat got in on the fun at 5:04 of the second. Off a set play, Horvat won the offensive zone draw to Ryan Pulock before opening up for a one-time finish inside the right dot for his 14th goal of the season:

With his 14th goal of the season, Horvat now sits in a three-way tie with Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draistaitl, and Morgan Geekie for the NHL lead.

The Islanders weren't done just yet. Shabanov scored his second of the game, recording his fourth point, as he split the seas before he beat Gibson low glove side at 6:52 of the third to give the Islanders a 5-0 lead:

The Islanders played the final 10:56 with just five defenseman following a scrum that saw Mayfield receive two minor penalties and a 10-minute misconduct.

Long Island is back at it on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues for the first of a back-to-back, and the first of a seven-game homestand.

Puck drop against the Blues is slated for 3:30 PM ET.