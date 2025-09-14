Islanders Emil Heineman On Trade To Long Island, Playing For Matheiu Darche & Next NHL Steps

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Former Montreal Canadiens forward and current New York Islanders forward Emil Heineman spoke with us for the first time at Anders Lee's Jam Kancer in the Kan event on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is coming off his rookie NHL season, a tale of two halves after a car accident in Seattle put a damper on a productive start to his NHL career.

Heineman had 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points in 37 games before just one assist over the final 25 games -- he added one goal in their five-game playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

Mathieu Darche’s first major move as GM of the New York Islanders was trading defenseman Noah Dobson, with the package centered around two first-round picks.

The Swede is really excited to be on Long Island. Here's our interview with one of the newest Islanders:

Q: What was your reaction when you found out you were traded?

Emil Heineman: "My agent called around five o’clock Swedish time, because there had been some rumors going around. He just wanted to give me a heads up. I was like, 'Alright.' I actually went to a soccer game back home, and during that time, I started checking out New York a little bit—where everything is. But then I had to remind myself, 'Hey, it hasn’t happened yet,' so I calmed down. When they finally called, I was like, 'Alright, here we go.' I saw it on Twitter too, so I kind of knew it was coming. But once it happened, I was really excited. It’s a new adventure for me and my girlfriend, so we’re both looking forward to it."

Q: Mathieu Darche said you had to be included in the deal. What does it mean to know he wanted you?

Heineman: "Obviously, it means a lot to me to have that kind of confidence shown in me. It makes me even more excited to be here. Like I said, I’m really looking forward to it."

Q: Looking back, how do you reflect on last season?

Heineman: "Last year, honestly, I didn’t think or even know if I would make the team. I just came into camp, gave it everything, and saw where it would take me. After a while, you start to feel more comfortable in the league. It was tough when I had that break in the middle, but overall, I’m proud of what I brought last year. I really learned how to play in the NHL, and more importantly, how to stay in the league—how to show up every day and be consistent. For this year, I’m excited to take the next step. It’s a new team and a new system, but I want to bring my 200-foot game, help the team in any way I can, and be as useful as possible.

Q: Did you know anyone on the team before coming to New York, and how has the transition been so far?

Heineman: "All the guys have been unreal. It’s been so easy to get into the group. I’ve only been here about a week, but the transition has been smooth. The only guy I’d played with before was Simon—we played World Juniors together. Having him here made things easier, just to ask for help with little things like the apartment. Other than that, Adam Boqvist is from a place really close to me, so I’ve had that connection too."

