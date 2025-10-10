Islanders Fall 4-3 To Penguins In Season-Opener

PITTSBURGH, PA -- The New York Islanders fell 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins to open up their regular season.

Deadlocked at 3-3, Justin Brazeau scored the game-winner at 5:39 of the third period to win the game for Pittsburgh.

Matthew Schaefer and Maxim Shabanov both found the scoresheet in their NHL debuts, with the No. 1 overall pick finding Jonathan Drouin in the high slot to tie the game at 1-1 at 12:02 of the first:

With the assist, Sschaefer became the youngest player in NHL history to record a point in his NHL debut. Here's our story on that:

PITTSBURGH, PA -- During the During the New York Islanders ’ season opener on Thursday, 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL point, marking an early milestone for the young defenseman.

Kyle Palmieri added a snipe at 4:04 of the second, with Shabanov's goal coming at 19:19 of the second off a glorious feed from Simon Holmstrom:

The power play went 0-for-3 while the penalty kill improved as the game went on, but ultimately finished 3-for-5.

