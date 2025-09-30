Islanders GM Mathieu Darche On No. 1 Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer So Far

ELMONT, NY -- At the start of the third period of Monday night's New York Islanders preseason game against the New York Rangers, general manager Mathieu Darche joined the MSGSN broadcast.

Brendan Burke asked Darche about what he's thought of Matthew Schaefer so far, the No. 1 pick who was in the midst of his third preseason game.

"He's been really good," Darche told Burke. "His scoring ability just stands out. When you watch him, one aspect that has actually impressed me, which a lot of times with younger players, it takes longer, is his defending. Because at the end of the day, you can be great on offense. If you don't defend, you can't play in this league, so he's been very good.

"Talk about another guy that's making a push to be here on October 9. So again, there's a game tonight, there's a game on Thursday, we'll make those final decisions, but he's been as advertised.

Through three preseason games, Schaefer has played a total of 69:12 minutes, recording two assists, with eight shots on goal, six individual scoring chances, five rebounds created, three hits, 11 hits taken, with four penalty minutes -- both coming in his first preseason game.

When the puck drops against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arean on Oct. 9, opening night, Schaefer will (very, very likely) make his NHL debut, skating alongside Scott Mayfield, who has proven to be a rather strong partner for the rookie.

