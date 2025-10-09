Islanders Hire Kelly Cheeseman As New President Of Business Operations & Alternate Governor

PITTSBURGH, PA -- The New York Islanders have hired Kelly Cheeseman as President of Business Operations and Alternate Governor, adding to what's already been a brand-new era of hockey on Long Island.

Cheeseman joins the organization after an impressive resume over at AEG Sports with the Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy (MLS), and Eisbaren Berlin (DEL, Germany’s highest level of professional ice hockey), where he worked in all facets of the business side, including youth hockey, facility management and development, and revenue generation.

Cheeseman will be in charge of leading all revenue, fan-facing, and administrative operations for the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, while working closely with Oak View Group (OVG) to deliver a “best-in-class” fan experience and drive bookings at Belmont Park.

"This is an exciting moment for our organization and, more generally, the Belmont Park campus. We have the unique opportunity to blend sports, entertainment, music, and fashion with unmatched hospitality in New York. Kelly’s experience in championship-winning organizations, as well as AEG’s vast sports, entertainment, and real estate business, makes him the right commercial leader for us right now," operating partner John Collins said.

Cheeseman is excited about his new role, which officially begins on November 1.

“Joining the New York Islanders and UBS Arena is an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the next chapter in one of the NHL’s most passionate markets," Cheeseman said. "I’m incredibly excited for what lies ahead for this team, this arena, and this community, and I want to thank the entire ownership group and organization here in New York for their trust and partnership. I’m also deeply grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Anschutz, Dan Beckerman, Luc Robitaille, and everyone at the LA Kings and AEG for their years of guidance, support, and friendship—it has been an incredible journey.”

It's a new age for the Islanders and Cheeseman now plays ain integral role as the organization continues to take strides into becoming one of the strongest sports franchises around.