Islanders Holmstrom Continues Shorthanded Success Alongside Pageau

Despite the New York Islanders’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, a familiar connection contributed shorthanded. Simon Holmstrom opened the scoring shorthanded on a feed from Jean-Gabriel Pageau; it was Holmstrom’s first shorthanded goal of the year and second goal in as many games.

Saturday’s goal was Holmstrom’s seventh shorthanded goal of his career, putting him among some elite company.

According to NHL PR and MSG Network’s Eric Hornick, Holmstrom has the third-most shorthanded goals in the league since the start of the 2023-24 season, trailing only Sam Reinhart (11) and a tie of Alex Tuch and Seth Jarvis (8).

Since coming up to the NHL during the 2022-23 season, the forward has become a mainstay to the team’s penalty kill. Skating alongside Pageau, the two have not only been known to kill penalties, but contribute offensively when down a man. Uniquely enough, Pageau’s been on his side for all of his shorthanded success.

Across all seven of Holmstrom’s goals, the center has primary assists on all of them. While Pageau has only two shorthanded goals since Holmstrom’s NHL debut, both have come on a role reversal of Holmstrom setting up Pageau.

Since the start of the season, New York as a whole boasts 21 shorthanded goals, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that span. Holmstrom has been on the forefront of their success, but his connection with Pageau has given the Islanders valuable offensive depth when presented with a penalty kill.

