Islanders Keep Showing They Belong With The League’s Best: ‘It’s A Statement’

TAMPA -- The New York Islanders don't just have three straight wins. Over the last week, they've defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning twice and the Colorado Avalanche.

Back on Tuesday, the Islanders put an end to Tampa's seven-game win streak with a 2-1 win before handing Colorado their second regulation loss, ending their 17-game point streak (14-0-3) with a 6-3 victory.

Then, on Saturday, in general manager Mathieu Darche's return to Tampa, the Islanders shut out the Lightning, the first time Jon Cooper's squad has been shut out this season.

Impressive.

"It's a statement," Islanders forward Calum Ritchie said. "I think we're up there with any of the top teams in the league, and we show it when we play against the top teams that we are right in it with them."

"I think we're playing some good hockey right now. We just have to continue to build off of it."

The Islanders battle the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening, looking to push their win streak to four games.

"Yeah, resilient. We're just doing little things really well right now," Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. "Obviousl,y we're getting great goaltending, which has been unbelievable for us. And I think everybody's playing the same way. I think we're getting contributions from all four lines."