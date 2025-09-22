Islanders Launch Game Originals Retail Program

On Monday, the New York Islanders announced a partnership with Cllct to launch Islanders Game Originals, a retail program offering fans authentic game-used gear, collectibles, and team-issued items.

All proceeds go to the Islanders Children's Foundation:

"Our direction is to be fan-focused in everything we do," Courtney Lynch, Islanders Vice President of Retail Operations, said in the press release. "Islanders fans live and breathe their team 24/7, and they have a hunger for game-used equipment and gear. With Islanders Game Originals, we're providing a real, authentic connection to our players and unforgettable movements on the ice by creating one-of-a-kind items from game-used materials. We are thrilled to launch this effort and cannot wait to see where it goes."

What this means is that fans can now get used sticks and jerseys, and other unique signed items, more readily than ever before.

You can purchase your Islanders Game Originals at Isles Lab, located on the first floor of UBS Arena, or go to IslandersGameOriginals.com.

Founded by Darren Rovell, Cllct is a collectibles company that launched in 2024 with $4 million in funding from owners across the major sports landscape to connect fans to their favorite teams.