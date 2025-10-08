Islanders Leadership Group Set For 2025-26 Season

QUEENS, NY -- The New York Islanders leadership group is set for the 2025-26 season.

Anders Lee returns as the club's captain for an eighth season, with Bo Horvat donning the "A" for a second straight year after serving as the Vancouver Canucks captain from 2019 until joining the Islanders on Jan. 31 of 2023.

When the Islanders dealt alternate captain Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, that left a vacant alternate captain position.

Head coach Patrick Roy and the players elected to have Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock split the duties.

Palmieri wore the "A" on home ice with Pulock wearing the "A" on the road. They will be doing the same thing for this season.

Here's my story from last season on why those two were chosen, with quotes from them and Roy:

There's fans who have a lot to say about the leadership group of this team. I'll remind you that there's a reason why each player has been awarded a letter. There's also a reason why leadership letters aren't a fan vote.

Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

The Islanders open their season on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.