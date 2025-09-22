Islanders Make First Round Of Training Camp Cuts

The New York Islanders made their first round of training camp cuts on Monday morning:

Tomas Poletin (Rd. 4, No. 106) showcased an impressive shot throughout training camp and did play in Sunday's preseason loss, recording one shot, two hits, and three blocks in 11:49 minutes.

Poletin was selected first overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft by the WHL's Kelowna Rockets after playing in Finland's junior league in 2024-25.

Luca Romano (Rd. 3, No. 74) is a player who has a ton of different skills from his skating, to his edge work to his hockey IQ and, as we saw on Sunday, his shootout moves:

Romano heads back to the OHL's Kitchener Rangers for his third season with them after posting 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games in 2024-25.

Burke Hood (Rd. 6, No. 170) improved as training camp progressed, adjusting to the speed and skill of NHL shots.

Fellow junior player, Kashawn Aticheson will be going back to the OHL's Barrie Colts at some point. The No. 17 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft left Sunday's preseason game due to a lower-body injury.

The Islanders are in New Jersey to face the Devils on Tuesday night for their second preseason game.

