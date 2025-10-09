Islanders Make VanEck Their Official ETF Partner

The New York Islanders have made VanEck their official ETF partner.

VanEck is a global investment management firm that offers both active and passive strategies, including mutual funds and ETFs.

“VanEck is proud to be the official ETF sponsor of the New York Islanders. We hope this will raise awareness of our ETF solutions with one of the NHL’s most loyal fan bases," CEO Jan van Eck. "I should know, since I’ve been an Islanders fan my whole life.

"We wish the Islanders a good season and celebrate their owners, management, team, and players."

The firm's work includes investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification.

“Behind every win, on or off the ice, is the hard work we put in every day to stay ahead of the game,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky.

