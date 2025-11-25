Islanders Mathew Barzal Confident In His Game: ‘Maybe The Best Of My Career As Of Late’ As Team Keeps Rolling

EAST MEADOW, NY -- After coming off a significant knee injury, there were questions on how New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal would bounce back.

He hasn't missed a beat. Through 22 games, Barzal has 17 points, with six goals and 11 assists, averaging 21:03 minutes per game. His giveaways per game have improved, from 1.2 last season to 0.95 this season.

There are differences, now being at the center after a few years on the wing, adding face-offs back into his game. He's struggled in that regard, winning just 34.2 percent of his draws, but it's something he's working hard at.

Following Tuesday's practice, we spoke with Barzal about where the team is at and how his season has gone.

Q: How do you feel about where the team is at right now?

Mathew Barzal: “Yeah, I think as a team we should be happy with where we’re at. I think we got through a massive road trip, and we’ve shown a lot of character, and things are coming together. Our goalies are playing great, playing solid. So there’s a lot of things to like. Individually, you know, I’m coming off a major injury and feel great. I feel like I… the numbers are what they are right now, but I feel like the quality of my game personally has been really, really solid, maybe best of my career as of late. And yeah, but at the end of the day, I’m locked in for six years. I feel like points, and that kind of stuff is something you worry about when you’re a rookie, on your rookie contract, in free agency and stuff, but I care about wins — and we’re winning.”

Q: So what makes you say it's the best of your career?

Mathew Barzal: “I think just the overall quality — just my all-around play on the puck. I feel like my turnovers are probably at a career low, and chances created are as high as they’ve ever been as of late. And, you know, I don’t know what I have right now numbers-wise, but I feel like I could at least have 10–15 more, no problem. But I think that’s been a little bit of the story the last few years for me. But like I said, as long as we’re winning, that’s the only thing that matters.”

Q: Do you think that’s a function of being back at center versus the wing?

Mathew Barzal: “I would say probably my mindset on the ice when I’m centerman has to shift a little bit with controlling the whole ice instead of being a winger and floating around a bit. But I feel like my defensive play, and my takeaways, and just my rounded game have been the best of my career.”

Q: You’re talking like a very confident player. Do you feel that way?

Mathew Barzal: “Yeah. I feel like, individually, the last three, four games have been, in terms of quality, one of the best stretches of my career. I think every game I’ve been all over the puck, had the puck a ton, created a ton, and we’ve obviously won games. When I’m doing that stuff, it translates to us doing well as a team. I’m speaking confidently because I feel like we have a good thing going right now in this room.”

Q: With the power play, how close do you feel you guys are to breaking through?

Mathew Barzal: “Well, I mean, we gotta get one, break through. I feel like we haven’t really had a game where we had three or four — it’s been one, zero. I feel confident in our power play. I really like our power play, to be honest. I don’t know numbers-wise what it is, but I think when you’re watching it, it feels dangerous. There’s chances all over the place, and we’re too good of shooters on that power play to not bury a few here soon. So I like it. I like it a lot.”

Q: How’s it feel being back with sellout crowds at home?

Mathew Barzal: “Yeah, it’s nice. I mean, I think we deserve it the way we’ve been playing. Anytime our crowd is good, like it has been the last two nights, it gives us a big boost. We want to win those games. There’s a lot to like in our game right now. One, we’re playing up-tempo hockey. Two, I think our forward group is pretty dynamic — every time they come in the building, they get to see a dynamic forward group. And then obviously with Shaef and the way he moves out there, that’s fun to watch as well.”

Q: At what point with Schaefer did you realize he was further along the development curve than most?

Mathew Barzal: “I think the skating alone allows him to be like that. If you can move like that… you look at Bedard — his first two years as an 18–19-year-old, what held him back was his skating. Then this year, you see him, and he’s one of the fastest guys in the league. Sometimes it just takes those years of maturing physically to gain speed. And Schaefer has that, which allows him to already be dynamic and control the ice.”