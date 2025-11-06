    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Joins NHL On TNT: Chirps Henrik Lundqvist, Praises Isles Fan Base & More

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 6, 2025, 12:36
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner

    Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Joins NHL On TNT: Chirps Henrik Lundqvist, Praises Isles Fan Base & More

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 6, 2025, 12:36
    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 6, 2025, 12:36
    Updated at: Nov 6, 2025, 12:37

    Rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer targets Henrik Lundqvist, ignites Islanders fan praise, and opens up on his explosive NHL debut.

    On Wednesday night, New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer appeared on NHL on TNT to answer questions from the panel. 

    The interview begane with a question from Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and New York Rangers legend Henrik Henrik Lundqvist about "pinch yourself" moments early on in his career. 

    Schaefer began his response with a chirp: "First off, it's pretty tough getting a Ranger asking the first question, not the Long Island native here", referring to Williston Park native Liam McHugh. 

    Enjoy the interview: 

    Schaefer has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games this season, as he's off to a fiery start to his NHL career. 

    He and the team are back in action on Friday nigth at UBS Arena against the Minnesota Wild. 