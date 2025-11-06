Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Joins NHL On TNT: Chirps Henrik Lundqvist, Praises Isles Fan Base & More

On Wednesday night, New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer appeared on NHL on TNT to answer questions from the panel.

The interview begane with a question from Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and New York Rangers legend Henrik Henrik Lundqvist about "pinch yourself" moments early on in his career.

Schaefer began his response with a chirp: "First off, it's pretty tough getting a Ranger asking the first question, not the Long Island native here", referring to Williston Park native Liam McHugh.

Enjoy the interview:

Schaefer has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games this season, as he's off to a fiery start to his NHL career.

He and the team are back in action on Friday nigth at UBS Arena against the Minnesota Wild.