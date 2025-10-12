Islanders Matthew Schaefer Scores First NHL Goal vs. Capitals

ELMONT, NY -- During the New York Islanders’ home opener on Saturday, 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL goal, adding to his early milestones.

Down 4-1 to the Washington Capitals, the Islanders went to the power play at 16:41 of the third period, needing a spark.

After Kyle Palmieri was robbed at the doorstep, a scramble ensued, and the loose puck went to Schaefer. The 18-year-old defenseman chopped it by Capitals goalie Logan Thompson to cut the deficit to 4-2 and add to his early accomplishments:

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery challenged for a hand pass following a timeout, but the goal stood after a lengthy review, much to the delight of a roaring UBS Arena.

Schaefer scored his first assist and point in the Islanders’ first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

This stor will be updated.

Kai Russell wrote this story.