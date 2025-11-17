Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Shares Powerful Warmup Moment With Young Cancer Survivor

Ahead of the New York Islanders' game against the Colorado Avalanche, No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer saw a fan sign that he could not ignore.

A little Islanders fan named Mia held up a sign that said "I defeated cancer" with four stickers that read, "I am strong, I am brave, I am unique, and I am loved".

On the bottom, the sign read "Schaefer Stick" and Schaefer delivered (scroll the Insta post for video):

Schaefer lost his mother to breast cancer in February of 2024 and has been inspirational in the way he's handled his grief. He skipped his high school graduation so that he could talk to children at a local greif center in Buffalo, children that have lost parents to cancer just like he did.

When he signed his entry-level contract, he got to meet so many kids who were going through what he went to, taking the time to talk to each, learn their stories, and offer words of encouragement during the toughest of times.

Since being called first at the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer has had a special connection with the Islanders' fan base, especially younger fans. He gets it, and seeing him do what he did during warmups in Colorado meant so much to a young fan, giving her a memory that will last a lifetime.