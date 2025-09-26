Islanders May Have The Answer To The Florida Panthers Injury Woes

News broke on Friday morning that Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will be having surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss the entire 2024-25 season:

Andy Slater (@AndySlater) on X

Extremely tough news for the Florida Panthers. Aleksander Barkov is expected to miss the entire season after being injured during practice on Thursday, I've learned.

It's a devastating blow for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, who are already dealing with Matthew Tkachuk being sidelined until December.

While replacing Barkov and what he brings is impossible, general manager Bill Zito has demonstrated that he knows how to fill holes and improve a team.

The Panthers, like most Stanley Cup winners, boast center depth with players such as Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, and Luke Kunin.

What they are really missing with Barkov out is that shutdown defensive center, which brings us to the New York Islanders and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The 32-year-old center is entering the final season of a five-year deal worth $5 million annually, and his defensive style is exactly what the Panthers are now going to be missing from their lineup.

Is general manager Mathieu Darche, who told inquiring teams ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft that he was not moving Pageau, ready to move No. 44?

Darche made it clear that he wants to evaluate this roster before making moves. Pageau can win face-offs, play a responsible brand of hockey at 5-on-5, and play on a top penalty kill, so his value won't be higher than what it will be at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Now, of course, there are always risks to holding onto an asset, whether that's poor play, injuries, or teams acquiring a player of the same position.

The other question is how much Calum Ritchie's performance at training camp has changed Darche's mindset?

Calum Ritchie Continues Making Waves In Bid for Islanders Roster Spot

NEW YORK, NY -- The chances of The chances of New York Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie making the team out of training camp are slim -- it's not zero.

Ritchie is showing himself to be NHL-ready rather quickly. And like with No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, Ritchie's skating ability is showing to become a game-changer.

The chances of Ritchie making the team are slim because there's no center ice spot for him unless a player like Casey Cizikas or even Pageau moves to the wing. But, with the belief that Anders Lee, Anthony Duclair, and Maxim Tsyplakov are ready to go for opening night -- at least two of the three, as we haven't heard much about Tsyplakov's injury -- what winger is coming out of the lineup?

However, if the Islanders do move Pageau, that opens the door for Ritchie to be an everyday player, while not having to put the pressure of being a No. 2 center on him, at least not yet.

Moving Pageau is not simple, though. The Islanders could likely net two second-round picks, clearing $5 million off the books. Even with Ritchie showcasing a firm defensive game, Pageau was the No. 1 face-off man in the NHL, winning 59.6% of his draws, while also playing on the top penalty-kill unit.

Pageau does have a 15-team no-trade clause, but it would be a shock if Florida were on it.

The Islanders have three preseason games remaining before their rosters are due, and a potential Pageau trade hinges on Ritchie's readiness. If the Islanders feel that Ritchie is close but could use 30 or so games learning from Rocky Thompson in Bridgeport, Pageau isn't going anywhere.

Florida is likely calling many teams at this time, and with Barkov's $10 million AAV likely hitting long-term injured reserve, the Panthers will have the cap space to acquire the top names available.

The best general managers are always the most opportunistic general managers -– much as we’ve seen the Tampa Bay Lightning operate over the years, with Jake Guentzel being the latest for them.

Do the Panthers call Darche? Do they look at their team and think that they can be okay until at least the deadline before making moves?

Time will tell as we await a further update on Barkov.