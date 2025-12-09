Islanders Netminder Ilya Sorokin Named NHL's First Start Of The Week

The NHL has named New York Islanders No. 1 netminder Ilya Sorokin their first star of the week ending Dec. 7.

In three starts, Sorokin went 3-0-0, with a 1.33 GAA and a .960 SV%, which includes a 32-save shutout against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, a 2-0 win:

This is the second time Sorokin has won the award, last doing so the week of Feb. 1, 2025.

Ironically, he posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.33 GAA. The difference was a .953 SV%.

Expect Sorokin to be in between the pipes against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.