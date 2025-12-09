    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders Netminder Ilya Sorokin Named NHL's First Start Of The Week

    Stefen Rosner
    Dec 9, 2025, 12:26
    Stefen Rosner
    Sorokin dominated, stopping pucks with a .960 save percentage and 1.33 GAA, leading the Islanders to a perfect week.

    The NHL has named New York Islanders No. 1 netminder Ilya Sorokin their first star of the week ending Dec. 7.  

    In three starts, Sorokin went 3-0-0, with a 1.33 GAA and a .960 SV%, which includes a 32-save shutout against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, a 2-0 win:

    This is the second time Sorokin has won the award, last doing so the week of Feb. 1, 2025.

    Ironically, he posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.33 GAA. The difference was a .953 SV%. 

    Expect Sorokin to be in between the pipes against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. 