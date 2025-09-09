Islanders & New Jersey Numbers

The New York Islanders have some new faces, some whose go-to jersey numbers were already taken on Long Island. Ahead of rookie camp and training camp, here are the new numbers:

Jonathan Drouin will wear No. 29, last worn by Brock Nelson.

Matthew Schaefer, who we already knew, is going to wear No. 48.

Emil Heineman, acquired in the Noah Dobson trade with the Montreal Canadiens, will wear No. 51, last worn by Brian Pinho in 2024. This number is associated with Frans Nielsen.

Tony DeAngelo, who re-signed on a one-year deal, will be moving from No. 4 to No. 77, last worn by Trevor Smith in 2009.

If Isaiah George makes the team, expect him to take DeAngelo's No. 4 after wearing No. 36 last season.

European free agent signing Maxim Shabanov will wear No. 41, last worn by Islanders legend Robert Bortuzzo in 2024.

Calum Ritchie, who was acquired for Nelson at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, will wear No. 64. That number has only been worn by one player in Islanders history, which was Sven Butenschön in 2003.

While not announced, expect free agent goaltending signing Dfavid Rittich to wear No. 1.