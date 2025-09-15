Islanders, NHL Training Camps Open This Week

After skating every day from Thursday through Sunday, the New York Islanders' prospects have the day off on Monday. The final day of Rookie Camp will be Tuesday, before main training camp opens on Thursday.

Later this morning, we will be at the Islanders Charity Golf Outing, where select players and head coach Patrick Roy will be made available to us. We'll see if we get any updates on Semyon Varlamov and Matthew Barzal.

Training camp on Thursday will be our first look at No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer against adults. It will be the first time we see what Maxim Shabanov can showcase against other NHL players after playing years professionally in the KHL.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- It's hard to temper expectations when talent is clearly evident. While many may be thinking this is about It's hard to temper expectations when talent is clearly evident. While many may be thinking this is about Matthew Schaefer — he's going to be a really special player — it's Maxim Shabanov who stole the show on Sunday at New York Islanders rookie camp.

How will Calum Ritchie fare in his second NHL training camp after making the Colorado Avalanche last year?

While there will be a combination of lines throughout training camp, it will be interesting to see how quickly Jonathan Drouin and Bo Horvat can grow their chemistry, as that's one of two lineup decisions that have been shared with us already.

The other is that Barzal, coming off two separate long-term injuries, will be moving back to center ice with Brock Nelson no longer on the team. Maybe Ritchie, if he proves he's ready to be an everyday NHL center, wins a job, changes that Barzal plan.

The Islanders have never been deeper on offense than they will be entering camp on Thursday, especailly at the wing position.

With the Drouin and Shabanov signing, the return of unrestricted free agent forward Kyle Palmieri, restricted free agent forwards Simon Holmstrom, Maxim Tsyplakov, and Marc Gatcomb, the trade and signing of Emil Heineman and the return of Anthony Duclair after his hiatus, competition will be at an all-time higher for spots.

The Islanders have 12 wingers fighting for eight starting spots and a few extra roles: Drouin, Palmieri, Holmstrom, Lee, Shabanov, Duclair, Tsyplakov, Heineman, Gatcomb, MacLean, Engvall, Ritchie (as a winger).

On the defensive side, which isn't as deep, there will still be competition, especially for the bottom-pairing and seventh defenseman role: Alexander Romanov, Tony DeAngelo, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Schaefer, Scott Mayfield, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George and Ethan Bear.

When it comes to goaltending -- if Semyon Varlamov isn't ready -- there's a battle for the backup position between David Rittich and MArcus Hogberg.

It's an exciting time in Islanders land, and the work has already begun with informal practice skates ongoing before things officially ramp up.

Who will rise to the occasion? Who will be hitting waivers or heading to Bridgeport after preseason?

Buckle up for the roster battles.