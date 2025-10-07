Islanders Owner Jon Ledecky Shares Excitement Ahead Of Matthew Schaefer’s NHL Debut

GLEN COVE, NY -- Since becoming an owner of the New York Islanders, Jon Ledecky has made an effort to talk with fans every chance again. Whether he's walking around the UBS Arena concourse or going out in the community for local events, he always wants to know what fans are thinking about the team.

So, ahead of opening night in Pittsburgh on Thursday, I spoke with Ledecky about the vibe he's getting from the Blue & Orange faithful.

"They're incredibly excited," Ledecky said. "I think there'll be a honeymoon period with the team. I think the team has obviously been transformed. The roster has been transformed. We're getting younger. We're getting faster. And I think there's a lot of excitement around Matthew Schaefer's debut game in the National Hockey League."

After being selected first overall at the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old defenseman made the team out of training camp, deservingly so. It seemed obvious from the moment he hit the ice, but making an NHL team at such a young age is something worth celebrating.

"Obviously, his first game will be on the road. But when he comes back for our opener on Saturday, I think it's going to be a joyous moment to say, hey, congratulations on being the number one pick and congratulations on making the final roster," Ledecky said. "That was not easy. We have some really good players. We have a lot of great defensemen in the system. So for him to make the team was really an accomplishment. I think people have not really thought about that as much as they should.

"It was a hard camp, and he came through with flying colors."

Per my colleagues over at NHL.com, "Schaefer was the fifth defenseman picked No. 1 since 2000, and first since Owen Power, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. The others were Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres, 2018), Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers, 2014), and Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues, 2006)."

He'll also become the eighth player to face Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin in his first two NHL games, as the Islanders host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night for their home-opener.

Schaefer will begin the season alongside veteran Scott Mayfield on the third pairing, while also quarterbacking the second power-play unit.

He's already a fan favorite, and his only goal is to make the fans proud every time he steps foot on the ice.

