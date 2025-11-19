    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders Place Alexander Romanov On Injured Reserve

    Romanov's season takes another hit. The defenseman lands on IR with an upper-body injury, sidelining him for crucial games.

    New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been placed on injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury in their 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. 

    Romanov, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery toward the tail end of the 2022-23 season, missed 18 games in 2024-25 with an upper-body injury. He has missed five games already this season for the same reason.

    The 25-year-old, who signed an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually this summer, has recorded one assist in 15 games this season, averaging 19:27 minutes per game, skating on the third defense pairing.

