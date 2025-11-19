Islanders Place Alexander Romanov On Injured Reserve

New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been placed on injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury in their 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Islanders’ Alexander Romanov Injured After Mikko Rantanen Boarding Major vs. Stars; Patrick Roy's Response

Romanov was injured on a late-game boarding major. A costly hit against the Stars leaves Islanders fans anxiously awaiting an update on their defenseman's status.

Romanov, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery toward the tail end of the 2022-23 season, missed 18 games in 2024-25 with an upper-body injury. He has missed five games already this season for the same reason.

The 25-year-old, who signed an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually this summer, has recorded one assist in 15 games this season, averaging 19:27 minutes per game, skating on the third defense pairing.

Islanders’ Likely Call-Up If Alexander Romanov Misses Time

Romanov's injury sparks potential call-up. Islanders may tap AHL's top blueliner, Marshall Warren, to bolster defense.