Islanders Place Defenseman Alexander Romanov On Injured Reserve

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders have placed defenseman Alexander Romanov on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16, per the team.

Romanov, who missed 18 games in 2024-25, has missed the last two games and will miss the next two, per general manager Mathieu Darche.

He is eligible to be activated off IR on Friday.

This move creates a roster spot for the Islanders and once forward Marc Gatcomb passes through waivers or gets claimed, they will have the necessary cap space to recall a player from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Romanov is in the first season of an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually.