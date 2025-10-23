    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders Place Defenseman Alexander Romanov On Injured Reserve

    Stefen Rosner
    Oct 23, 2025, 13:58
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner

    Islanders Place Defenseman Alexander Romanov On Injured Reserve

    Stefen Rosner
    Oct 23, 2025, 13:58
    Stefen Rosner
    Oct 23, 2025, 13:58
    Updated at: Oct 23, 2025, 13:58

    Romanov lands on IR, creating a roster spot. Islanders eye Bridgeport recall as their blue-line depth is tested.

    EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders have placed defenseman Alexander Romanov on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16, per the team.

    Romanov, who missed 18 games in 2024-25, has missed the last two games and will miss the next two, per general manager Mathieu Darche. 

    He is eligible to be activated off IR on Friday. 

    This move creates a roster spot for the Islanders and once forward Marc Gatcomb passes through waivers or gets claimed, they will have the necessary cap space to recall a player from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. 

    Romanov is in the first season of an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually. 