Islanders Practice At Peconic's Eddie Westfall Rink After Hamptons Team-Bonding Trip

CALVERTON, NY -- After a great two days in the Hamptons, the New York Islanders hopped on the Eddie Westfall bubble rink in Peconic on their way back from a team-bonding trip.

The rink has been open for about two years, and for the Islanders, it's essential to get out to Suffolk County and support their fan base, many of whom can't make the hour-plus trip to UBS Arena.

"A lot of work went into creating this arena for people out on the east end here," Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said, someone who spends his summer weekends out here. "There's not a lot of hockey rinks out here, but there's a lot of Islander fans, so I think it's great how they were able to come together and put this up, and at least give the kids somewhere to play."

With the Calverton Wildcats kids, from 8U to 18U, in attendance, the Islanders had a routine practice. Forward Calum Ritchie (lower body, 1-2 weeks) was the lone player who didn't skate, outside of Pierre Engvall and Semyon Varlamov.

Jonathan Drouin returned to practice after missing Friday's skate due to illness.

Here were the lines:

It was also Patrick Roy's 60th birthday, as the Islanders sang to him on the ice before practice, before the kids did the same once the Hockey Hall of Famer left the rink.

On hand for this practice was the man after whom the rink was named, Eddie Westfall, who was the first captain in franchise history.

"It's absolutely wonderful," Westfall told The Hockey News on having the Islanders in attendance. "Mr. John Ledecky, my good friend, had a lot to do with not just this signing, but having this wonderful occasion. To have the team out here and be part of their bonding means a lot."

Rosters are due to the NHL league office on Monday at 3 PM ET.

Here's some notes:

