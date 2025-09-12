Islanders Prospect Calum Ritchie Bulked Up, Ready To Fill Brock Nelson's Role

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie knows how big the loss of Brock Nelson was for the club. Being the big return piece in the Nelson deal with the Colorado Avalanche isn't something the 20-year-old takes lightly.

“Brock’s a legend here,” Ritchie said on the first day of Islanders rookie camp on Thursday. “To be traded for him, it’s obviously big shoes to fill. I’m going to work my hardest every day to try to fill that.”

Now, the Islanders aren't looking at Ritchie as a Nelson comparable, nor should he have the pressure ahead of his first season on Long Island that he has to be a guy that comes close to 30 goals to make the trade seem worthwhile.

The two players share some commonalities, particularly in their transition abilities through the neutral zone and over the blue line, but Ritchie is more of a playmaker.

He recorded 55 assists with 15 goals for 70 points in 47 OHL regular-season games before 16 assists with nine goals for 25 points in 21 OHL playoff games.

“My two-way game, my passing improved last season,” Ritchie said. “I think I’ve always been considered a playmaker. I felt like I was moving the puck really well last season, thinking the game smarter. I’m really confident in my abilities right now, and my defensive game has improved a lot, too. So I’m happy with where I am.”

Ritchie, who seemed like the most NHL-ready player at development camp in terms of his physical makeup, has bulked up quite a bit since last year's training camp with Colorado.

He entered camp in the Mile High City weighing 185 pounds. He enters Islanders camp at 200.

“My goal is obviously to play in the NHL,” Ritchie said. “So I’m going to work my hardest and try to achieve that.”

He'll be working hard alongside an abundance of Islanders prospects. As one of the many new guys at development camp following the 2025 NHL Draft, Ritchie said that he was able to stay in touch with a lot of those guys.

"I've gotten close with Schaefer, Aitchison, Romano, Maggio, George -- all those guys," Ritchie said. "So, it's been really good. Everyone is a great guy here. It's actually an unreal group, a great time, and I'm just looking forward to the rest of camp."

Outside of Isaiah George -- can't forget about Tristan Lennox's one period -- Ritchie is the only other prospect at rookie camp who has played in an NHL game before.

Ritchie did make the Avalanche out of training camp last season, playing in seven games before being loaned back to juniors after recording a goal, which just so happened to come against the Islanders.

"Having that experience last year was really good for me, and I thought I learned a lot," Ritchie said. "I'm a lot better of a player now than I was then. So, yeah, and I think it helps me a lot to have that experience."

While Ritchie may be able to fill Nelson's role as the No. 2 center, the Islanders' decision to move Mathew Barzal from Bo Horvat's wing to center will likely clog the center ice for the young centerman.

Ritchie is open to playing the wing, and general manager Mathieu Darche said that if he plays well enough, he'll make a spot for him.

Could we see Ritchie actually win the No. 2 spot, moving Barzal back to Horvat's wing, where he's shown an ability to perform at a high level?

What about on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's wing?```

The options are there. Now it's about Ritchie to prove that he doesn't need any AHL seasoning and that he's ready to produce, long term, at the NHL level.