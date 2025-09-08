Islanders Prospect Cole Eiserman Named Alternate Captain For Boston University

The continuing development of New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman remains a dominant topic in headlines. It'd be hard for it not to, with his knack for scoring clutch and highlight reel goals.

The other side that Islanders fans are still getting to know is the human side.

At development camp, Eiserman, only 18 at the time, took a clear leadership role. Constantly one of the first players through drills and always pushing, you could see his desire for success and to stand out.

It comes as no surprise now that the Boston University Terriers and Head Coach Jay Pandolfo announced today that Eiserman will become an alternate captain for the Terriers.

Selected 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Eiserman returns for his sophomore season after scoring 25 goals and 36 points last year for the Terriers. Those 25 goals led the team and all NCAA rookies.

The Terriers open up their season against Long Island University on Saturday, October 4.