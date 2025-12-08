Islanders Prospect Kashawn Aitcheson Earns Invite To Canada's World Junior Championship Training Camp

New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson has made Team Canada's training camp roster for the 2026 World Junior Championships.

Aitcheson, an 18-year-old left-shot defenseman selected 17th overall at the 2025 NHL Draft, has 32 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games with the Barrie Colts.

His 19 goals leads the OHL amongst defenseman while his 32 poionts rank third.

The 2026 World Junior Championships take place Friday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 5 in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota.