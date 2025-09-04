Islanders Prospect Kashawn Aitcheson Suspended Three Preseason Games For Illegal Check To The Head

Back on Sept. 1 against the Owen Sound, New York Islanders No. 17 overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft and current Barrie Colts defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson received a major penalty for an illegal check to the head during a preseason game on Sept. 1.

He has been suspended for three games by the Ontario Hockey League and is eligible to return to their lineup on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Owen Sound.

Could Aitcheson's next game, however, be an Islanders preseason game?

The Hockey News was able to confirm that Aitcheson, who attended development camp the week after the draft, will be in attendance for Islanders rookie camp, which is expected to begin the week of Sept. 8.

The Islanders don't play their first preseason game until Sept. 21, which means Aitcheson will have to show the organization that he deserves to have his time on Long Island extended before being sent back to juniors for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Barrie's regualr season begins on Sept. 20 against the Guelph Storm, so it may be unlikely he gets to skate in an NHL exhibition game.

But, you never know.

Aitcheson elected to return to Barrie for his fourth and likely final season after recording 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 64 regular-season games before 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games.

