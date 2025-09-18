Islanders Provide Update On Engvall & Varlamov

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders shared with us that forward Pierre Engvall and Semyon Varlamov are not yet ready to participate in training activities.

Engvall had offseason hip surgery and will not be ready to practice for another two to three weeks.

The 29-year-old sustained an injury at the end of the season, but it is unclear whether the hip surgery is related. He recorded 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 62 games last season.

Varlamov, who had season-ending knee surgery, has been progressing and skating, but there is no timetable on when he will be ready. The veteran netminder was on the ice with Bridgeport Islanders goalie coach Sergei Naumovs prior to the start of training camp.

The 37-year-old recorded a 2.89 GAA with an .889 SV% in 10 games last season.

Stay updated with the most interesting Islanders stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.