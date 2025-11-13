Islanders Recall Defenseman Travis Mitchell With Scott Mayfield Home With Newborn

LAS VEGAS -- The New York Islanders have recalled defenseman Travis Mitchell from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. Veteran defenseman Scott Mayfield, who was not at Wednesday's practice, will not play as he and his wife welcomed their first child.

Mitchell will serve as the club's seventh defenseman until Mayfield returns.

Adam Boqvist will to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 30, when the Islanders fell 6-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

In Bridgeport, Mitchell recorded three assists in 12 games.

Signed a two-year deal as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 after a three-year NCAA stint with Cornell, Mitchell re-upped with the Islanders this past summer, signing a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 ($100,000 at AHL level).

Mitchell has yet to play a game for the Islanders but was recalled last season when the club was on their Western Canada road trip to serve as an extra defenseman with Alexander Romanov sidelined.

Puck drop between the Islanders and Golden Knights comes your way at 10 PM ET.