Islanders Return Kashawn Aitcheson To OHL After Two NHL Preseason Games

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday morning that they had sent defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson back to the OHL’s Barrie Colts. The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft played in two preseason games, totaling 35:57, recording four shots on goal and a hit.

After sustaining a lower-body injury in the New York Islanders' 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, there were concerns about Kashawn Aitcheson's availability for the rest of training camp.

The fact that Aitcheson was able to play on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils after being knocked out of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to a knee-on-knee hit shows his willingness and competitive level.

"He's a great guy. He plays the same style as me," Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov said. "He hits hard. He's just young, but a great player. They're all going to be top NHL players, but they're just young right now."We didn’t get to see any of Aitcheson’s open-ice hits, but we did see a player with a bright future—if he can improve certain aspects of his game, such as his skating.

"I'm very happy with him," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "I like his physicality out there. I mean, it was a lot for him [against the Devis]. Let's not kid ourselves. It was like this from my first NHL training camp. I was happy. I went home, and I knew I could play in the league, and I'm sure he feels the same, you know? I'm sure he learned a lot. I'm sure he's going to go back to juniors with a big cheese on his face and feel excited about how things went for him."

Aitcheson returns to Barrie to serve as a top defenseman, playing big minutes. He was suspended for three OHL preseason games for a hit to the head, serving that suspension while at Islanders training camp.

Depending on the NHL rule for the 2026–27 season, there’s a chance that at 19 years old, he’ll be eligible to play in the AHL.

Expect Acheson to sign his entry-level contract following the conclusion of this season.

