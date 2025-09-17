Islanders Rookie Camp Goaltending Breakdown

EAST MEADOW, NY -- This past week at rookie camp, the New York Islanders had three goaltending prospects on the ice each day: Tristan Lennox, Henrik Tikkanen, and Burke Hood.

Now, none of these goaltenders will be winning an NHL spot for the 2025-26 season, as the Islanders have depth with the addition of free agent David Rittich and Marcus Hogberg, entering the final season of his two-year deal.

Here’s what I noticed about the rookie camp trio:

Tristan Lennox

The 22-year-old goaltender was the strongest of the three at rookie camp. He is the most compact and seems to have this “come at me” attitude when it comes to the way he positions himself and attacks the shooter.

He isn’t ultra-aggressive in terms of his positioning in the crease, and his movement is sharp, especially when in the butterfly. Very few times was he caught off his angle, playing very calmly and composed, while making sure to keep his arms out in front of him.

He was fueled this summer after not only returning from a major knee injury but also getting pulled five minutes into his NHL debut after allowing one goal on two shots against the New York Rangers in late April.

Drafted: 2021, Rd. 3, No. 93

Bridgeport stats: 6 GP, 4.12 GAA, .853 SV%

Projected spot for 2025-26: Bridgeport

Henrik Tikkanen

The 6’8, 24-year-old certainly knows how to use the entirety of his length, especially while down on the ice. For a tall goaltender, that opens the door for more five-hole goals, but he has really strong stick placement, which makes a world of difference.

He certainly leads with his legs, exploding toward the shooter. He does a strong job getting his hands out in front, but he tends to drop both hands and get really low, which opens the area above the shoulder.

Drafted: 2020, Rd. 7, No. 214

Bridgeport stats: 30 GP, 4.12 GAA, .865 SV%

Worcester stats: 7 GP, 2.42 GAA, .918 SV%

Projected spot for 2025-26: Worcester

Burke Hood

The 18-year-old was taking part in his first rookie camp. Unlike the other two, Hood has never played professional hockey, just completing his first WHL season with the Vancouver Giants.

It was understandable why he may have struggled early in camp, as he had to adjust to the speed and skill of the prospects he was going up against. He improved as the camp progressed, with stronger rebound controls and more saves.

What puts Hood at a disadvantage — he wouldn’t say this — is that he cannot rock a cat-eye given the CHL rules. That’s the cage on the helmet that doesn’t have bars, and it impacts his vision. For goalies, it makes a world of difference.