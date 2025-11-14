Islanders' Schaefer Ties Montreal's Demidov For Rookie Point Lead, Avalanche's Makar For Goals By Defenseman

LAS VEGAS -- New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored at 17:59 of the first period on the power play to give his team a 2-0 lead. His sixth goal of the season has him tied with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the league lead in goals among defensemen.

Through his first 17 career games -- with two periods to go in Game No. 17 -- Schaefer has 13 points, with six goals and seven assists.

Of Schaefer's six goals, four have come on the power play, as he's been instrumental in the club's improved power play.

An 18-Year-Old's First Trip To Vegas

Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer discusses his first long NHL road trip, a new card game he learned, and what he expects against Vegas in an exclusive one-on-one.

Schaefer is now tied with Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov for most points by a rookie this season. His four power-play goals through his first 17 NHL games tie Bryan Trottier as the only players in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

His four power-play goals also doubles Noah Dobson's power-play production from 2023-2025.