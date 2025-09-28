Islanders Showcase New Practice Lines At Sunday's Training Camp Skate

ELMONT, NY -- During Sunday's training camp skate, New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy altered a few of his lines a bit.

Maxim Shabanov, who had been stapled to Bo Horvat, dropped down the depth chart while Emil Heineman, who had been alongside Casey Cizikas, jumped up to No. 14's wing.

Anthony Duclair, who had been skating alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom, found himself alongside Cizikas and Maxim Tsyplakov, with Tsyplakov returning from a minor injury.

Calum Ritchie, who remains up with the club, skated as an extra with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb.

Here's the rest of the lines:

